KANKAKEE — Barbara Hendron, 88, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully, with family at her side on Thursday (June 4, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born May 1, 1932, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harold and Hazel Hartman Uran.

Her first husband, Ray Kregor, preceded her in death in 2006.

In 1990, she married Robert Hendron. He passed away in 2018.

Barbara retired from Crown, Cork and Seal after many years of service. She was always a hard worker.

She will be remembered as generous, never letting anyone leave her home empty handed.

Barbara was an avid golfer, recording a hole in one. She also enjoyed gardening and doing crossword puzzles. She also liked watching “Jeopardy” and the QVC channel, keeping up to date with all the latest gadgets. She enjoyed going to the Cracker Barrel restaurant.

She was a fair and loving mother of Joe Kregor, of Chicago, Pat and Lina Kregor, of Boynton Beach, Fla., Jeff and Eileen Kregor, of Bourbonnais, and Jackie and Tony Turro, of Kankakee. She was a caring and generous grandmother of Melanie Kregor, of Chicago, Hillary and Adam DeYoung, of Bourbonnais, Katie and Jake Senesac of Bourbonnais, Drew Turro, of Minneapolis, Minn., Sean Kregor and his fiancée, Alexandria Clarke, of Lyons, Joshua and Heather Turro, of Crete, Alex Kregor, of Bradley, and Avery Turro, of Kankakee. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Helen Maass, of Belton, Mo., Beverly and Joel Fortin, of Kankakee, Robert and Verna Uran, of Groveland, Fla., Ronald and Margaret Uran, of Groveland, Fla., Patricia Corbett, of Cedar Lake, Ind., Jerry Uran, of Rhinelander, Wis., and Frank and Linda Uran, of DeMotte, Ind.; one sister-in-law, Sharon Uran, of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; three stepchildren, David and Monie Hendron, Dawn and Wayne Scott and their children, all of Arizona, and Daniel Hendron and his son, Jason, both from Wilmington; along with a plethora of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jan McAuley; five siblings, Richard Uran, Flodene and Sherwood Thorson, Charlotte and Joe Vavrek, Theodore Uran, and Eleanor and Harold Hamende; two brothers-in-law, James Maass and E.J. Corbett; and one sister-in-law, Joan Uran.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

