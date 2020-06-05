Terry Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Terry A. Blanchette, 78, of Bourbonnais, went home to be with the Lord on Monday (June 1, 2020) from his home.

He was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Manteno, the son of Theodore and Erma (Hoskins) Blanchette. Terry married Darlene Harris on June 19, 1962, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Oct. 15, 2001.

Terry was an employee at Rudy’s Grocery Store for more than 20 years. He also worked at the Joliet Arsenal and The Filtration Group in Joliet. He was a very dedicated employee and enjoyed his fellow co-workers and anyone who touched his life. He enjoyed working in the yard, being outdoors and working on vehicles. Most importantly, Terry treasured the time spent with his grandchildren.

He was a member of Calvary Bible Church and Open Bible Center. He was a greeter and would be remembered by the phrase “Big Dog.” When asked how he was doing, his reply was always “Oh, I am Blessed.” Terry believed every breath was a blessing from God. His faith was unshakable. His love of the Lord was first and foremost.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Deena Blanchette Majszak and Rick Majszak, of Bourbonnais, and their children, Jacob Majszak and Jordan Majszak; one son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Char Blanchette, of Bourbonnais, and their children, Heather and Ryan Crane and Kerri Blanchette and two great-grandchildren, Jenny and Jayden; and three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Larry and Rita Blanchette, of Aroma Park, Bruce and Diane Blanchette, of Bourbonnais, and Andy Blanchette, of Bradley; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Darlene Blanchette, he was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Michelle and Kaleb; and his siblings, Ted, Dick, Jerry, Randy, Donna, Sharon and Jackie.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or World Vision International.

