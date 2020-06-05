Shawnna Bosworth

KANKAKEE — Shawnna Marie Bosworth passed away unexpectedly May 30, 2020.

Shawnna was born Aug. 12, 1975, in Kankakee, the daughter of Michael Carstens and Connie Jessup.

In her short life, Shawnna accomplished so many things, including getting her GED, attending Midstate Technical College for medical transcription and then returning to Midstate to become a Certified Medical Assistant.

Shawnna held a wide variety of positions over the years such as being a charismatic, outgoing bartender, administrative assistant, Certified Medical Assistant with Ascension/St. Michael’s OB-GYN department and her favorite role as a world famous “Dart Diva.”

She held true to her values by being a caring, loving person to others, a straight shooter and an excellent friend, sister and confidant, as well as a proud mother, wife and grandmother.

Shawnna was always there for others. No matter how big or small the task, she put the happiness of others before her own and showed her love to friends, family and strangers alike.

She had many hobbies, including fishing, camping and gardening. She had a love of travel and most of all, a love of riding motorcycles. Other hobbies included playing darts, dancing, knick-knack collecting, scrapbooking, taking pictures and she had a strong spiritual connection to dragonflies.

Shawnna had an amazing ability to reach people and connect with them, loved people despite their flaws, was always someone to go to in a time of need, and was the person to ask for a favor no matter how big the task.

Surviving are her mother, Connie Jessup; her father, Michael (Kathy); her husband, Marcus; and her two sons, Eric and Junior “JJ.” She is also survived by her sisters, Tonya and Stacy; her brother, Daniel; her nephews, Devonte, Tavon and Zach; her niece, Daysha; and her grandchildren, Isabel, Oliver and a new baby boy due to arrive in a few months. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and very close friends.

Family, friends and all others whose lives Shawnna touched are invited to her visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road, Plover. Due to COVID-19, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. The family encourages all who loved and cared for Shawnna to attend her celebration of life beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Mead Park Pavilion, near the beach. We ask that those attending please do not bring alcohol to the event, and do not come intoxicated. A private service for Shawnna will be held at a later date.

A memorial fund has been established in Shawnna’s name at Associated Bank. Those interested in donating can visit any Associated Bank branch to make a donation to the “Shawnna Bosworth Memorial Fund.”

Funeral arrangements are by Pisarski Community Funeral Home, Stevens Point, Wis.

Please sign her online guestbook at pisarskifuneralhome.com.