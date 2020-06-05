Robert Roy

MURRIETA, CALIF. — Robert Lecour Roy, 82, passed away May 17, 2020, at his home in Murrieta, Calif., after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Marquart Roy; and his children, Annette Davis, Thomas Roy and Renee Blood. He was preceded in death by his son, John Roy. He is also the father-in-law of Michael Blood; and grandfather to nine grandchildren. Mr. Roy is the son of Louis and Irene Roy. He is brother to Suzette Flageole; and brother-in-law to George Flageole..

Mr. Roy is a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School in Kankakee, and St. Mary’s College in Winona, Minn., where he majored in business administration.

He spent five years as an active duty naval officer and admiral’s aide under three different admirals and 20 years in the naval reserves where he attained the rank of captain.

In business, he was a chief financial officer at La Jolla Bank and Trust, then left banking to become a strategic management consultant for the next 30 years. He helped 42 separate banks and corporations maximize their business operations through his work in social styles analysis and servant leadership methods.

His favorite hobbies included woodworking and working with model trains.

Mr. Roy was a devout Catholic and was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus Catholic fraternity.

He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his unwavering Catholic faith and his dedication to family.