Rev. George Auger

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Rev. George J. Auger, C.S.V., who served 12 years at parishes in Kankakee and Bourbonnais, passed away June 2, 2020, at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. He was 87.

Fr. Auger was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Detroit, Mich. His parents, Seraphine and Eugenie (Paris) Auger, preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his sisters, Rita McKune and Simone Deady. He is survived by his brother, Paul Auger.

He made his first profession of vows in Joliette, Canada, in 1949, and later transferred to the Chicago Province. He was ordained a priest on May 27, 1961, at St. Viator Church in Chicago.

He brought a distinguished academic record to his ministry. He earned a bilingual teaching certificate for French/English at Ecole Normale in Rigaud, Canada. He also earned a BA in English and an MA in Religious Education at Loyola University, and later a Master of Arts in English from DePaul University. Fr. Auger also attended the Lumen Vitae program in Brussels, Belgium, where he earned a diploma for theology of religious life.

Fr. Auger spent the first 10 years of his ministry as a teacher, including as a founding faculty member at Saint Viator High School in Arlington Heights, when it opened in 1961, and spending one year at Spalding Institute in Peoria. His first parish assignment came in 1975, when he served as Parochial Vicar at Maternity BVM in Bourbonnais for four years, before serving at St. Joseph in Springfield from 1975 to 1983. He returned to Kankakee in 1983, to serve as pastor of St. Patrick Church for the next five years. Fr. Auger’s pastoral work was interrupted, when he was called to serve as General Councilor for the Chicago Province in Rome from 1988 until 1994.

When he returned, Fr. Auger served as director of the retirement wing at the Province Center in Arlington Heights, and as Novice Director, before returning to St. Patrick Church in 2004, where he served as pastor until 2007. Fr. Auger’s last assignment was as chaplain for the Little Sisters of the Poor, from 2013 to 2016, in Palatine.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private.

Funeral arrangements are by Lauterburg-Oehler Funeral Home in Arlington Heights.

