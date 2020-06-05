Judy Ferdinand

ST. ANNE — Judy Carol “Grandma Judy” (Kirby) Ferdinand, 67, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at Kindred Hospital.

She was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Glasgow, Ky., the daughter of Kenneth and Beatrice Manley Kirby.

In 1972, she married Kurt Ferdinand, in Indianapolis, Ind. He preceded her in death Dec. 31, 2005.

Judy was a housewife, wife, mother, grandma, sister and aunt.

She participated in many volunteer activities.

Judy enjoyed crafts, reading, gardening, nature, crossword puzzles and family gatherings. She never met anyone who she didn’t consider family.

She was a parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Travis Ferdinand and Joshua and Samantha Ferdinand; two daughters and two sons-in-law, April and Lance Weiske and Melinda and Tony Chillis; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Debbie and David and Pam and Jack; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Wayne and Carol and Roger and Tracie; four grandchildren, Arsenio, Brittney (Danny), Jacob and Abbigale; and three great-grandchildren, Arsenio Jr., Soenora and Clark.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Sandra, Steven and Aaron; one niece, Ally; and one nephew, Steven.

Private family services will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.