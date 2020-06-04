Ronald Green

CULLOM — Ronald E. Green, 74, of rural Cullom, passed away Sunday (May 31, 2020) at 12:06 a.m. at Cornell.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, also at the church, with the Rev. Gabe Baumgardner officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery, where full military rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church-Cullom.

Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Cullom.

Ron was born May 19, 1946, in Pontiac, a son of Donald J. and Shirley R. (Sancken) Green. He married Marcia Dohman on April 29, 1972, in Cullom. She survives, in Cullom. Also surviving are one son, Christopher (Kimberly McCalip) Fraher, of Cullom; one grandson, Weston Fraher; one sister, Cheryl Lowery, of Munster, Ind.; two nieces, Kimberly Walker, of Cheverly, Md., and Kristin Lowery, of Hawaii.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Judy Ann Green.

Ron was educated in Saunemin schools and a graduate of Saunemin High School. He attended DeVry University.

He worked at General Dynamics in Texas on aircraft instrumentation. He later worked as a communications tech for Illinois State Police District 6.

Ron served our country in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church-Cullom, NRA, Illinois State Rifle Association and a former member of the Moose Lodge.

