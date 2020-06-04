Douglas Burton

AROMA PARK — Douglas M. Burton, 77, of Aroma Park, passed away Sunday (May 31, 2020) at his home.

Doug was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Kankakee, the son of Maurice and Theresa (Saint Germaine) Burton.

He was married to Sandra Jennings on Dec. 24, 1966, in Kankakee. She resides at the Watseka Rehabilitation Center.

Surviving are a sister, Phyllis Wagner, of Lapel, Ind.; four brothers, Morris (Sharon) and Gary (Jeannine), all of Kankakee, and Michael (Mary) and Steven, all of Clearwater, S.C.; a stepson, Gary Lynn Dayhoff, of Bradley; stepdaughter, Kim Meyer-Dayhoff, of Macomb; two stepgranddaughters; three stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friends, Jeff Satterwhite and Spuds McKenzie.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two infant sons, Eric and Chad; and a sister, Lois.

Doug served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960 to 1964.

He worked for Conrail and South Tec Development. He was also a self employed carpenter.

Doug enjoyed woodworking

Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held and announced at a later date, allowing all family and friends to attend. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made in his name to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the American Cancer Society.