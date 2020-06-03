ST. ANNE — Pamela Larsen, 64, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (May 29, 2020) at Amita Health Holy Family Medical Center in Des Plaines.

She was born Feb. 7, 1956, in Kankakee, the daughter of Russell and Phyllis (Gaffield) Barwegen. Pamela married Erik Larsen on July 7, 1995, in Kankakee.

Pamela was the owner/operator of Pam’s Deli Queen.

She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, sewing, crocheting and flower gardening.

Pamela especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ.

Surviving are her husband, Erik Larsen, of St. Anne; two sons, Steven Daily, of Donovan, and John Daily, of Beaverville; one daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Jon Juhl, of Granger, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Valerie Slinker, of St. Anne; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Andrew and Susan Barwegen, of St. Anne, Gordon Barwegen, of St. Anne, Dennis and Alicia Barwegen, of Denton, Texas, and Charles and Phyllis Barwegen, of St. Anne; along with many nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Pamela was preceded is death by her parents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family visitation. There will be a public procession to the cemetery. The family asks anyone who would like to participate to line up at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Burial will be in St. Anne Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

