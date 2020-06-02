Frederick Strickler Jr.

BRADLEY — Frederick Henry “Fritzi” Strickler Jr., 69, of Bradley, passed away May 26, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born March 21, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Frederick Strickler Sr. and Alice (Chinski) Strickler.

Fritzi had retired from the workforce.

He loved the Chicago Blackhawks.

Surviving are his son, Frederick Strickler III, of Kankakee; mother, Alice Strickler; and a niece, Amber Howell.

Preceding him in death were a sister, Roxanna Strickler; brother, Paul J. Strickler; sister, Becky Strickler; and his father, Frederick H. Strickler Sr.