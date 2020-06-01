Roselma Cailteux

CLIFTON — A private family Christian Burial will be conducted for 91-year-old Roselma M. Meyer Cailteux, of Clifton, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable. A private visitation will be at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Anyone is welcome to pay their respects by going to St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5, and greeting the family from their cars.

Mrs. Cailteux passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at Presence Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.

She was born in Kankakee, on Dec. 9, 1928, the daughter of Julius and Ida (Odette) Meyer. They preceded her in death. Roselma married Elwood W. Cailteux at St. Rose Church in Kankakee, on Jan. 29, 1949. He preceded her in death April 23, 2012.

Surviving are four daughters, Sandra (James) Friedli, of Monroe, Wis., Rebecca (Douglas) Hale, of Ashkum, Laurie (Jacky) Chen, of Caledonia, Wis., and Cynthia (Roaul) Boudreau, of Chebanse; 10 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; eight stepgreat-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Mardelle (Louis) Schuh, of Papineau; and one foster daughter-in-law, Lana Beaupre, of Clifton.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Julius and Raymond; one sister, Genevieve Theis; and one foster son, Norman Beaupre.

Mrs. Cailteux was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton.

She was a lifelong farm wife in the L’Erable area. Also, she worked many years at Fesco Plastic Factory and was a Home Health Care provider.

Roselma was an avid Cubs fan, and loved playing cards, reading and working word search puzzles. She loved her visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made for Masses, Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Clifton Food Pantry.

