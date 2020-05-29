MANTENO — Some mothers and grandmothers teach their children and grandchildren how to bake, knit or crochet. Susan Milton was not known for these skills. Sue taught her children and grandchildren how to get their hands dirty from farm work. She also showed them how to get gussied up for a night on the town. Sue proved to them time and time again that it was possible to live it up on Saturday night and still be in church on Sunday morning. She instructed them how to make her famous apple pie for the church potluck (buy a frozen pie and brush egg white on top before you bake it). This beloved matriarch also trained her grandkids which swear words were acceptable to use during farm work, and when not to say those words in front of their parents. Sue showed them how to find a deal in a thrift store and when to splurge on a great piece. She enjoyed driving a spiffy car with a lead foot, and was known to get out of a speeding ticket or two by faking intense intestinal distress. Her grandkids remember a number of particular shared experiences: Being pinched until the words “pretty Ahma” were uttered, taking shortcuts that made a one-hour car trip three hours long, and pushing her grandsons into lingerie sections of department stores and yelling so everyone would look. She teased her family relentlessly and loved them unconditionally.

Susan Mary Martin was born Sept. 11, 1939, the daughter of Vivian (Rieck) and Theodore Martin, in Kankakee. She came from a long line of strong-willed women and passed that characteristic on to the generations who follow her. She passed away May 25, 2020, surrounded by her kids, after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was a sister to Sandra, Tom and Michael and a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Kankakee High School and enjoyed staying connected with her classmates.

She often reflected, “All I ever wanted was to be a wife and a mother.” On Dec. 1, 1957, Susan married the love of her life, Sherman “Kelly” Milton, a handsome farmer from rural Rockville Township, Manteno. Susan quickly adapted to farm life and helped with nearly every aspect of farm work. Her love of animals extended into fostering any creature in need, and her barn cats were the best fed in the county. The Miltons were named runners-up for Farm Family of the Year in 1982. Sue felt a tremendous sense of pride in her sons and grandson continuing the farming tradition.

The 39 years with Kelly were among the best of her life. Kelly and Sue were a handsome couple who loved a party; they spent many weekends spending time with family and friends and living life to the fullest. (They were known to shut down Club Irwin a time or two in their day.) Their hobbies were spending time with the people they loved. People know the Milton name because of a legacy built by these amazing people.

Susan loved working with children and made special connections with many kids over the years. She welcomed numerous field trips to her farm and loved to teach children about agriculture. She served as the poms coach at Manteno High School in the 1980s. She worked with children at several schools, including St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Bonfield Elementary and Limestone School. She was an avid fan and supporter of Easy Street Theatre.

She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran faith and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee; she had also attended Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. She had served as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School volunteer and in many other roles.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Eric Milton; and a brother, Michael Martin.

Surviving are three of her children, Kelli Sue (Larry) Arseneau, of Bourbonnais, Lisa (Paul) Tutt, of Blythewood, S.C., and Brian (Melissa) Milton, of Kankakee; 12 grandchildren, Katie (Pete) Bretzlaff, Anna (Todd) Tanis, Maggie Tutt, Jenna (Doug) Rease, Alex Tutt, Austin (Candace) Milton, Molly Tutt (Jacob McLocklin,) Ross (Lyndsey) Milton, Jake Tutt, Thomas Milton, Claire Milton and Jillian Milton; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Sue had a heart as big as the Midwestern sky. She genuinely enjoyed doing things for others. Sue loved to welcome her extended family and friends onto the farm for hog roasts, hayrides and bonfires. When she saw a need, she took care of it. She quietly paid for students’ lunch balances, school supplies and provided food for families in need. One of the biggest ways Sue showed love for her family was by simply showing up. “Ahma” was at every recital, game, play and concert. She was her family’s number one fan. Sue really was a one-of-a-kind gal. Her smile, warm personality and loving nature were unmatched.

Due to the pandemic, private services were arranged for the family by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes, with a private funeral on May 27 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee, officiated by the Rev. Karl Koeppen. A funeral procession of family and friends proceeded to Bloom’s Grove Cemetery, Rockville Township, where Sue was laid to rest.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran School Scholarship Fund, or the activity fund at Bickford House of Bourbonnais.

Since a traditional visitation could not take place, the family would love to hear everyone’s favorite memories of Sue. Please email the family stories or memories at this shared email address: suemilton20@gmail.com.

The family is profoundly grateful for the loving care extended by Bickford of Bourbonnais and Hospice of Kankakee County. The love and compassion they gave their mom and “Ahma” and the extended family Bickford created will forever be appreciated.

To honor her memory, Sue would have loved for everyone to show support to a child in need, offer a stray cat leftovers, or serve the next store-bought potluck dessert in a glass dish so no one will be the wiser.

“Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.’ Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.” — Proverbs 31:30-31.