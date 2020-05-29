JOLIET — Johnnie Mae Johnson, 62, of Joliet, passed away May 13, 2020.

Johnnie was born March 19, 1958, in Starkville, Miss., the daughter of Christine Johnson and John Pulliam. Her parents preceded her in death.

She moved to Kankakee, while yet young, with her mom and two siblings. Kankakee was her home for many years. She graduated in 1976 from Eastridge High School, Kankakee. Johnnie attended Illinois State University, Normal, where she received both her Bachelor of Science Degree and Masters Degree in Sociology. She enjoyed the field of social services.

Johnnie started her personal Bible study with the same teacher as mother. This study of the Bible led her to dedicate her life to Jehovah and symbolize it by baptism in 1985 in Joliet.

Ms. Johnson was a professor at Joliet Junior College, Joliet, until her retirement in 2017. She was instrumental in the academic success of students. This collegiate service led to many awards and honorary mentions. Passionate, hardworking and driven, she shared her heart-firm stance with her students, community and family. She will always be remembered for her laughter, conversation and infectious smile.

Surviving are her sister, Rosa Hawkins; other siblings; aunts; nephews; nieces; other relatives; and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents; sister, Shirley Wright; admired uncles, Ira Dale Nelson, Bennie Lee and Robert Lee Johnson; and other loving relatives.

