Edgar "Ed" Munday

BELLEVIEW, FLA. — Edgar “Ed” L. Munday, 77, of Belleview, Fla., passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) in Ocala, Fla.

Ed was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Ripley, W.V., the son of Daniel and Freda (Whited) Munday.

He had retired from being the news director for WKAN Radio for 27 years.

Ed served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1972, working in encryption, with some of that time being on the ground in VietNam setting up communication stations.

He married Peggy Sue Munday on July 24, 1992, in Bourbonnais. She survives.

Also surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Adam and Sue Munday, of Kankakee, Patrick Munday, of Parkersburg, W.V., and Mathew and Kelly Kelly, of Maitland, Fla.; daughters and son-in-law, Erin Jones, of Eustis, Fla., Marissa Janowski, of Kankakee, Cassandra Glynn, of Tinley Park, and Abigail and Damon Graham, of Danville; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his mother and his father.

Throughout his life, Ed had been involved heavily with Little League and Pony League Baseball as a coach and board member. He also spent more than 20 years as the emcee at the Kankakee High School Show Choir Invitational. He believed that children are one of our greatest assets and also sat on the board of the Child Advocacy Center in Kankakee.

Throughout their 27-year marriage, Ed and his wife hosted 25 foreign exchange students and young adults from all over the world.

Ed had received numerous awards for radio news stories throughout his career.

He was a tender-hearted man with a big voice and genuine love for his family. Ed was with his kids at their activities, seldom missing a game or an event, even though he was up early every morning on his way to work at 5 a.m.

Growing up as an only child taught him to be creative and self sufficient. This helped him in his career as he diligently sought the truth and ways to report it.

Ed interviewed celebrities, Presidents of the United States as well as numerous public officials and sports heroes. His favorite interview was with former First Lady Barbara Bush. After retiring and moving to Florida the use of his famous voice continued on a tour boat.

His jokes and quick wit brought laughter to many and he will be sorely missed by all.

A memorial service in the Kankakee area is being planned for late June or early July, due to COVID-19.

Memorials may be made to Kankakee Community College for a 2021 scholarship for a student in communications class.