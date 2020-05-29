Bernice Schultz

BONFIELD — Bernice Catherine Theresa (Wesemann) Schultz, 103, formerly of Bonfield, passed away April 4, 2020, at Butterfield Assisted Living Memory Care, Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 3, 1916, in Union Hill, the daughter of Edward and Amanda (Biehler) Wesemann.

Bernice graduated from Herscher High School in 1934 and married Harold O. Schultz, also a graduate of Herscher High School, on Dec. 27, 1935.

For most of their lives, she and Harold owned and ran grocery stores at various times in Herscher, Roberts, Fairbury and Bonfield, before retiring in 1974.

Bernice played organ for the First United Methodist Church in Bonfield for 30 years.

She was active in the Riverside Medical Center Twig for many years and was treasurer of the Bonfield Senior Citizens.

In her spare time, Bernice enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, ballroom dancing and playing the piano/organ. She loved being busy and “being around people,” especially her family. Her favorite place to sit was her front porch swing.

Surviving are her daughter, Joyce (Gary) Orwig, of Titusville, Fla.; her daughter-in-law, Sandi Schultz, of Bonfield; three grandchildren, Kim (Brian) Heath, of Dwight, Johnny “Turk” A. Schultz, of Bonfield, and Jennifer (Steven) Waid, of Charlotte, N.C.; six great-grandchildren, Rachel, Hailey and Taylor Heath, all of Dwight, and Amanda, Stephanie and Colton Waid, all of Charlotte, N.C.; and two nieces and two nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Harold Schultz; a son, Johnny H. Schultz; and two brothers, Floyd Wesemann Jr. and Edward Wesemann (in infancy).

A private graveside service will be June 3 in the Bonfield Cemetery. At a later date, an open house in remembrance of Bernice will be at the Bonfield Lions Hall.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or First United Methodist Church of Bonfield.

