Brenda Hedger

KANKAKEE — Brenda Sue Hedger passed into her next life on Sunday (May 24, 2020) after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 15, 1959, in Kankakee, the daughter of Kenneth and Betty Schoon. Brenda married Leslie Hedger on June 11, 2011.

Surviving are her loving husband, Leslie, and her loving son, Adam. She is also survived by her father, Kenneth Schoon, of Ashkum; and sisters, Debbie Cobb, of Clifton, Dawn (Julius) Meyer, of Clifton, and Kimberly (Butch) Meier, of Clifton; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Betty Schoon; a brother, Kevin Paul; and brother-in-law, Harold Cobb.

Brenda was an avid reader and liked to do crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and play computer games. She was a wonderful aunt to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She enjoyed life and was a lot of fun to be around. She will be greatly missed. Brenda enjoyed eating pizza and fried chicken.

She loved being an EMT in Ashkum and was previously a housekeeper at Presence St. Mary’s for many years until she received her degree in coding and billing and worked as a medical technician in various medical practices.

Brenda attended Ashkum Assumption Catholic Church and was a member of the CCW.

Cremation rites have been accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. No public service will be held due to the pandemic.

Memorials may be made to the family or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

