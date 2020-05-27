Richard Arseneau

BOURBONNAIS — Richard L. “Rick” Arseneau, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (May 22, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Rick was born July 22, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Ambrose and Cecilia Jarvis Arseneau.

He married Gloria J. Moesch on Feb. 29, 1980, in Bourbonnais. She preceded him in death June 20, 2018.

Rick was a 45-year employee of CSL Behring.

He enjoyed collecting cars.

Surviving are one sister, Judy Sayler, of St. Anne; one niece; and two great-nephews.

In addition to his wife, Rick was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Theresa Dandurand.

Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to ASPCA.

