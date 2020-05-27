Gregory Sackett

KANKAKEE — Gregory Paul Sackett, 47, of Kankakee, passed from this life on Thursday (May 21, 2020) at his home.

Greg was born in Stoneham, Mass., on May 24, 1972, the son of Phil and Chery Sackett.

Greg was a principled adventurer who always sought to care for others. He spent nine months as a missionary in Colombia, South America, working with street children. He donated a kidney to a complete stranger because “it was the right thing to do.” It was as though he was on a mission to serve others and did so whenever able. Greg was also a gifted musician who played violin and guitar.

In 1997, Greg enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He served in the Infantry honorably for eight years and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. His patriotism inspired his brothers to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps as well.

Greg loved soccer, running, lifting weights, reading and climbing trees. He sought adventure in long bike trips and hiking the River-to-River Trail in southern Illinois several times.

His dry humor and wit fondly brought many smiles, laughs and groans to family and friends.

Greg took his love of climbing and founded Sackett Brothers Tree Removal, which he owned and operated for more than 15 years.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Surviving are his mother, of Kankakee; brothers, David (Laura) Sackett, of Normal, and Nate (Amanda) Sackett, of Oceanside, Calif.; sister, Julie (Ryan) Goudzwaard, of St. Anne; along with seven nephews and five nieces and was actively involved in their lives.

There will be no visitation due to COVID-19. A private gathering will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee. Pastors Dean Carlson and Tom McElroy of Calvary Bible Church will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family through Schreffler Funeral Homes.

