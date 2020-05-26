Frank 'Bud' Quinn Jr.

MANTENO — Frank E. “Bud” Quinn Jr., 88, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at his home.

He was born April 25, 1932, in Chicago, a son of Frank E. Sr. and Catherine (McBride) Quinn. On July 29, 1967, he married Maureen Appel at St. Felicitas Church, Chicago.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Bud retired proudly after being employed for 35 years as an electronics engineer at the University of Chicago’s Enrico Fermi Institute working in the High Energy Physics Laboratory.

Surviving are his loving wife, Maureen; children, Francis III (Geraldine) Quinn, Timothy (Kari) Quinn, Thomas (Theresa) Quinn, Patrick Quinn and MaryEllen (Robert) Quinn-Williams; grandchildren, Francis IV, Maura, Erin, Christopher, Katie, Lauren, Joseph and John; and was an uncle to many, including his dear niece, Jill Quinn.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Mary (Ed) Fleming; and brothers, James (Mary) and William Quinn.

Bud was the former president of Most Holy Redeemer Athletic Association where he had been a parishioner. He was a current parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a member of the American Legion Post 755, Manteno.

Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.