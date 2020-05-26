DIXON — Durl Goudreau, 92, of Dixon, passed away May 19, 2020, at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling.

He was born June, 16, 1927, in Kankakee, the son of Joseph and Marguerite (Shafer) Goudreau. Durl married Dolores Scroggins on July 3, 1948, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death May 10, 2020.

Following his military service in the U.S. Navy, he attended Bradley University, Peoria, and graduated in 1951 with a degree in commerce. Durl had a long and distinguished career in the banking business. His final position was as vice president and cashier of the National Bank of St. Anne in St. Anne, for 29 years, retiring in 1997. The bank expanded substantially under his leadership. Durl enhanced the bank’s connection to the community.

Durl enjoyed music, especially from the Big Band era. He was a member of a drum and bugle corps and played with local jazz bands in the Kankakee area. Later, he spent much of his leisure time as an avid and accomplished horseman. He cared for, groomed and showed a Quarter Horse for many years. Perhaps his greatest pleasure came from developing his fishing skills. He turned from baitcasting to fly fishing and spent a series of weeks each summer fly fishing for Northern Pike in Northern Manitoba, Canada. Durl was also more than content to fish the ponds near St. Anne. He was driven by the search for a beautiful surprise. He maintained community contact with breakfast every day at the local restaurant, whether in St. Anne, and later when he resided in Dixon.

He loved his family most of all and considered himself very fortunate to see three great- grandchildren come into the world, Cecelia Anzalone, Gabriel Anzalone and Lillian Goudreau.

Surviving are three children and their spouses, Karla and Donnie Bieber, of Wildwood, Mo., Kim and Susan Goudreau, of Dixon, and Theresa Rojas, of Chesterfield, Mo.; six grandchildren, Simonie Anzalone (Mike), of St. Louis, Mo., Philip Goudreau (Rhiannon), of Belvidere, Gretchen Bieber, of Wildwood, Mo., Audrey Goudreau, of Dixon, Brandon Bieber, of New York, N.Y., and Alex Rojas (Jessica), of San Clemente, Calif.

A private memorial service and military burial will be at a future time when family can gather.

Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice, Sterling, River Bend Food Bank, or the charity of the donor’s choice. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

