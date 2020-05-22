Wesley Ward

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Wesley Lee Ward, 56, passed away May 16, 2020, peacefully at home in his sleep.

He was born Sept. 20, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of Ray and Maxine (Putnam) Ward.

Wes moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 2016, to relax and enjoy life. He enjoyed his part-time job at The Brewhouse, walking and most importantly, socializing.

Surviving are his niece, Tracie Goin (Paul Baird), of Punta Gorda, Fla.; special friend, Dennis Goin (Donna Jerantowski), of Englewood, Fla.; and many other close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Ward; and infant sibling, Robin Ward.

Wes was a special man to many. He was kind, caring, generous and funny. To know him was to love him. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

There will be no visitation, but there will be a sunset beach toast in his honor and burial will be at sea.

Funeral arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation in Punta Gorda, Fla.

