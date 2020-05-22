Laddie Selucky

BOURBONNAIS — Laddie J. Selucky, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at his home.

He was born June 8, 1938, in Chicago, the son of Hynek and Emily Todt Selucky.

Laddie married Elizabeth Waclawik on May 31, 1975, in Argo Summit.

He was the owner/operator of Southwest Cut Stone in Mokena.

Laddie enjoyed fishing and bowling. He had his pilot license and liked flying.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Laddie was a parishioner of Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Selucky, of Bourbonnais; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Robert and Courtney Selucky, of Peotone, Donald and Kristi Selucky, of Bloomington, and Kenneth and Shanna Selucky, of Bourbonnais; seven grandchildren, Lori, Matt, Addison, Ethan, Kylie, Emma and Mya Selucky; one sister, Emily Stirbis, of Colorado; along with many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Frank Selucky; and one sister, Martha Martin.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private at this time.

Public services will be at a later date.

Entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

