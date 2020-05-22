Earle 'Bud' Uribe

KANKAKEE — A wonderful man was taken to Heaven on May 18, 2020, at 91 years of age. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.

Earle “Bud” Thomas Uribe was born at the family home in Kankakee on May 26, 1928, the son of Thomas and Zelma Kidd Uribe.

He graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1946.

Bud was a talented musician and played the saxophone in the high school band and the high school orchestra called “The Downbeats.”

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduation and was stationed in White Sands, N.M. After he was discharged from the military, he returned home to Kankakee and met his future wife while on a blind date. He continued to play with The Downbeats orchestra at local events, wedding receptions and out of town.

Bud married Doris Marie Pepin at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, on April 28, 1951. They cherished their 69 years together.

He wore many “hats” in his lifetime. Bud was especially proud of the hats he wore of being husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and veteran.

Bud was a hardworking man and at times worked two jobs. His many jobs included construction worker, railroad brakeman and factory worker. Bud retired from working at Roper after 19 years of service. He had also worked at CBI.

Not only was he a talented musician, but he was a talented woodworker. Bud’s family cherished his handmade cradles, rocking horses and hope chests, just to name a few of the items he made. He enjoyed helping his friends and family with renovations and repairs. Bud truly was a “jack of all trades.”

Bud had many friends, and most were life-long friends. He was celebrated by them and his family at his milestone 90th birthday party.

He will be greatly missed by his surviving wife, Doris Uribe, of Kankakee; children, Renee (Brian) Ritchie, of Germantown, Tenn., Thomas (Julie) Uribe, of Beaverville, Desiree (Bruce) Grant, of Kankakee, Gregory Uribe, of Pahrump, Nev., Douglas (Diana) Uribe, of Bourbonnais; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, William (Jerry Sue) Pepin, of Lubbock, Texas, and Leland Denault, of Herscher; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Patricia Denault; one sister and brother-in-law, Arlynda (Robert) Leriger; and his mother-in-law, Fern Long.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the family or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

