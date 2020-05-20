Esther Marshall

SHELDON — Esther A. Marshall, 94, of Sheldon and formerly of Watseka, passed away Thursday (May 14, 2020) at Sheldon Healthcare Center.

She was born July 24, 1925, in Crescent Township, the daughter of Henry and Helen (DeLahr) Ahlden.

Surviving are a son, Billy Marshall (Kelly Janak), of Watseka; her daughter, Linda Brammer, of Watseka; one sister and brother-in-law, Helen (Dennis) Harms; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; five brothers; two sisters; two sons; and one grandchild.

Esther had been a resident of Watseka since 1962.

She worked many places, including Variety and News, CVS, Ben Franklin and Quality Supermarket.

She enjoyed walking and reading, especially her Bible. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.

A die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, she also enjoyed watching Cubs baseball.

Private family services will be at a later date. Burial will be in Prairie Dell Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

