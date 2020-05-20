Beatrice Hanson

GIBSON CITY — Beatrice B. “Bea” Hanson, 92, of Gibson City and formerly of Herscher, Cabery and Streator, passed away at 1:33 p.m. Friday (May 15, 2020) at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City.

A private family funeral service will be Saturday, May 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City.

Beatrice was born Aug. 8, 1927, in Streator, a daughter to Michael and Katherine Hudak. She married Glenn Hanson on June 8, 1950, in Streator. He preceded her in death May 17, 1994.

Surviving are four children, Kris (Roger) Cramer, of Gibson City, Owen (Elaine) Hanson, of St. Anne, Thurlow Hanson, of Springfield, and Jewel (James) Lewis, of Gibson City; four grandchildren, Cassie (Nathan) Becker, Keifer (Jody) Cramer, Danielle Lewis and Michael Lewis; as well as four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael; and two sisters, Anna Marie and Katherine.

Bea was a music teacher for many years and was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher.

Funeral arrangements are by Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City.

Please sign her online guestbook at rosenbaumfh.com.