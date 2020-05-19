Death notices: May 19, 2020

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Beatrice Hanson,</strong> 92, of Gibson City, passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City.

<strong>Rickie Lee Ilion</strong>, 68, of Kankakee, passed away April 21, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Roseanne Marie Smith, “Rosiemom,”</strong> 55, of Casa Grande, Ariz., passed away May 4, 2020, in Casa Grande, Ariz. Funeral arrangements are by J. Warren Funeral Services in Casa Grande.

Past services

Private funeral services for <strong>Bernice Kleinert</strong>, 98, of Chebanse, were held May 14 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Bernice passed away May 10, 2020. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were her grandsons, Tim and Randy Rieken, and Brett, Scott, Brian and Mike Kleinert.