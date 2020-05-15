Harold Jaffe (with changes)

KANKAKEE — Harold L. Jaffe, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (May 12, 2020) in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 1, 1934, in Kankakee, the son of Morris and Ida Munitz Jaffe. Harold married the love of his life, Patsy Clark, in 1956. They met in the high school marching band where they both played clarinet.

Harold graduated from Kankakee High School and attended the University of Illinois where he played in the marching band.

He owned Jaffe Menswear until 1999.

Harold was a member of Temple B’nai Israel, The Lions Club, and The Downtown Council.

He loved running his menswear store and meeting and helping all the people who came into his store.

Surviving are his daughters, Lynn Jaffe, of Kankakee, and Wendy Jaffe, of Boston, Mass.; one grandson, Jacob Jaffe, of Boston, Mass.; sister, Sandra (Joe) Romanoff, of Toledo, Ohio; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

There will be a private burial service in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

