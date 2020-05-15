Adrian Denault (updated)

BRADLEY — Adrian “Boomer” Denault, 79, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (May 9, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, as a result of heart failure.

Adrian was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Goodrich, the son of Noel and Elsie (Wischnowski) Denault. He married Diane Marie Marcotte on Oct. 1, 1994.

He farmed up until his retirement in 1995. He farmed in the Goodrich/Herscher area his entire life all while working full time for Azzarelli Construction, Azzarelli Builders and Johnson Downs Construction.

Boomer loved nothing more than to pull practical jokes on his many high school and family friends who worked with him on road and bridge demolitions. He has many long-lasting relationships with what he called “his kids.”

In his younger days, Adrian enjoyed raising pigs, chickens, pigeons and rabbits with his young family to teach them what farm life and a hard work ethic was like. After retirement, Adrian still had the itch to put something in the ground to watch it grow. From his delicious tomatoes, corn, beans and cucumbers, everything was canned and distributed between friends and family. There were many family picnics and cookouts at the “old farm house” on Herscher blacktop road. He loved the country life.

Surviving are his wife, Diane; one son, Michael Adrian Denault; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Michelle Shear, Brenda (Danny) Wetzel, Andrea (Tom) Dean, and Kaitlin (Jared) Walters. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Erica (Kevin), Kayla (Brock), Olivia, Abagail, Lily, Colin, Wyatt and Evan. Also surviving are his first wife, Kathleen Call; one brother, Duane Denault; and four sisters, Nancy Harms, Verna Despain, Joyce Helmig and Madonna Amstrom.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Noel and Elsie Denault; mother-in-law and father-in-law, EJ “Mush” and Yvonne Marcotte; infant son, Joseph; and two sisters, Bonnie Denault and Muriel VanDuyne.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Private family services were arranged by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Goodrich.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

