Bobby Johnson

KANKAKEE — Bobby Louis Johnson, 61, of Kankakee, departed this life on May 6, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee (keeping in mind the 10 persons restriction and spacing). Prayer will be by Pastor Jesse Johnson.

He was born June 17, 1958, in Crawford, Miss., the son of Mary Johnson and Willie T. McCarter.

Bobby worked as a pipe layer in Lafayette, La., a machine operator at Dayton Superior Corporation for several years, ABC Garbage Disposal as a truck driver and Kankakee Disposal.

He enjoyed Western movies, gardening, barbecuing, fishing and all outdoor activities. Bobby also enjoyed fixing things and being around people.

Surviving are his mother, Mary Johnson, of Kankakee; his wife of 21 years Linda Faye Mosley Johnson, of Kankakee; his five stepsons, Robert (Angela) Bright, Terry (Kizzy) Bright, of Kankakee, Gerald (Angie) Bright, of Florida, Ivan (Tanita) Bright, of Wisconsin, and Antoine Barnett, of Kankakee; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly; three sisters, Nellie (Glenn) Taylor, of Atlanta, Ga., Jacqueline (Herschel) Nelson, of Bourbonnais, and Kimberly Johnson, of Kankakee; three brothers, Jimmy (Mary Tate-) Johnson, Tony Johnson, all of Kankakee, and Nora Johnson, of Minneapolis, Minn.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father; grandparents; brother, David Johnson; and great-grandson, Baby Quan.

