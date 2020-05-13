Death notices: May 13, 2020

Death notices

<strong>Dolores J. Bergmann</strong>, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

<strong>Deana J. Brierly,</strong> 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (May 10, 2020) at Bickford of Bourbonnais senior citizens living community. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Chad Matthew Thompson Fortin,</strong> 40, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (May 9, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

<strong>Arthur “Slick” Wallace Jr.</strong>, 86, of South Wilmington, passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.