BOCA RATON, FLA. — Andrea Fritz, 22, of Boca Raton, Fla. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away at her home in Florida on May 5, 2020.

Andrea was born Aug. 16, 1997, in Kankakee, the daughter of Andrew and Darla (Padgett) Fritz.

She attended Limestone and Herscher schools and graduated from Keystone National High School; she was currently a student at Broward College in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Andrea was a standout softball player, she loved spending time with her family and her dog, Leo.

She enjoyed going to the beach, shopping and always looked her best. Andrea will mostly be remembered by her beautiful smile and her caring and kind spirit.

Surviving are her parents, Andrew and Darla Fritz, of Kankakee; her brother, Matthew Fritz, of Naperville; her grandmother, Donna Padgett; her stepgrandmother, Jeannette Fritz; her uncles, Jason (Shelley) Fritz, of Kankakee, and Steve (Maggi) Stewart, of Houston, Texas; and an aunt, Cindy (Scott) Franklin, of Kankakee; along with several cousins.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Joseph Padgett, and Gerald and Geraldine Fritz.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, where a private service officiated by Rev. Dalene Kuebler will take place. Andrea will be laid to rest in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

