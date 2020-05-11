Death notices: May 11, 2020

Death notices

<strong>Charles Holliday,</strong> 92, of Pembroke Township, passed away May 1, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Bobby L. Johnson,</strong> 61, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Hazel Smith</strong>, 90, of Momence, passed away Sunday (May 10, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Shirley M. Washington,</strong> 75, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (May 8, 2020) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.