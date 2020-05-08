LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Sybil Jane Perry Harlan, 75, passed away May 2, 2020, at NHC Maury Regional Rehabilitation Center in Columbia, Tenn., as a result of pancreatic cancer.

She was born June 3, 1944, the daughter of Glynn Paul Perry and Georgia Virginia Story Perry, in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

Jane graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1962.

After graduation, she lived and worked in Chicago for several years. She graduated from the School of Chicago Art Institute and worked for Interior Design Company.

Jane married Burtis Harlan Sr. on June 10, 1990, in Bridgeport. He preceded her in death June 19, 2013.

After her husband retired, they lived in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

She worked at the Lawrence County Advocate newspaper in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., until her illness.

Jane enjoyed sewing, crafting, painting and genealogy.

She was a wonderful daughter, sister and aunt, and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are two brothers and a sister-in-law, Bob (Susie) Perry, of Jackson, Tenn., and Jerry Perry, of Bradley; four sisters, Dorothy Nash, of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., Linda Schlenz, of McRae, Ga., Reba Jo Reed and Janice Perry (Vicky), of Kankakee; along with several nieces and nephews; and special cousin, Gail Clayton Boger, who was like a sister to her. The family would like to express a special thank you to Rubel Turnbow for all her kindness shown to Jane throughout her illness.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Jesse Nash, Gene Schlenz and Larry Reed; and great-niece, Bell Barnawell.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. Funeral arrangements are by Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg.

Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.