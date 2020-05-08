Frank 'Bud' Hess

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Frank A. “Bud” Hess, 61, passed away May 3, 2020, in Englewood, N.J.

He was born Nov. 3, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of William A. and Zora F. (Collins) Hess.

He graduated from Herscher High School in 1976 and went on to Joliet Junior College, the University of Illinois, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree, and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he received his law degree.

Frank was an ambitious attorney who worked as an Illinois Assistant Attorney General, worked for Behrends and Gentry in Peoria, and Peckar and Abramson in New Jersey.

He ran in several marathons, liked to travel, loved the New York lifestyle, including the opera, ballet and good food. He was a very generous host to all who visited.

Surviving are his sisters and brothers-in-law, Alta (Butch) Sorenson, of Kankakee, Sue (Bill) Brundies, of Crete, and Donna (Loy) Malone, of Kankakee; brother and sister-in-law, Keith (Carol) Hess, of Manteno; nephews, Brian, David and Kevin Malone, Bill Brundies, Eric and Ryan Hess and Jason Smith; nieces, Dawn Rink and Debbie Timmer; and many beloved great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother, Ronnie.

Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be a memorial service post COVID-19.

