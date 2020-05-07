Lois Ristow

CISSNA PARK — Lois G. Ristow, 89, of Cissna Park, passed away Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

She was born Aug. 10, 1930, in Claytonville, the daughter of Daniel F. and Vita (McCray) Hamrick.

Lois married Paul Ristow Jr. on Oct. 29, 1952, in Claytonville. He preceded her in death April 21, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Loren “Buck,” Lloyd, Wayne and Dan “Beaner.”

Surviving are two daughters, Colleen (David) Pihl, of Champaign, and Pam (Glen) Berger, of Mahomet; two sons, Bruce (Pam) Ristow, of Cissna Park, and Sam Ristow, of Cissna Park; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Steiner, of Cissna Park, and Maxine Geiger, of Watseka.

Lois was a member of Claytonville U.B. Church.

She graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Kankakee and was a nurse for more than 51 years. She was affectionately known as “Nurse Lois” by her patients and as “Aunt Lo” by her 19 nieces and nephews. Lois purposed that the greatest calling with which she could honor and please the Lord was to be a devoted and loving wife, make a home for her husband and children, and be a mother who loved her children and sacrificed for them.

Anyone is welcome to pay their respects going to Amity Cemetery near Goodwine from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, and greeting the family from their cars. A private graveside service will be officiated by the Rev. Josh Denoyer.

Memorials may be made to Claytonville U.B. Church or to the Cissna Park Fire Department and be mailed to 239 N. 1500E. Road., Cissna Park, IL 60924.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.

