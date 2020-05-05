Theresa Brick

WILMINGTON — Theresa Jo Brick, 56, of Wilmington, passed away April 23, 2020, in Wilmington.

She was born March 13, 1964, in Bourbonnais, the daughter of Edward and Patricia (Pakulski) Marcukaitis. She married Rick Brick.

Theresa was a beloved person who left this world too soon.

She enjoyed a long career in property management and was a licensed community association manager and had her Professional Community Association Manager designation, which is the highest professional recognition in her field.

Theresa had a soft spot for her Great Danes and rescuing cats.

She had a delicate and feminine nature and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are her two sisters and brother-in-law, Susan Laney and Samuel Laney, and Deborah Denham. Also surviving are her niece, Meghann and Lucas Miller; nephews, Brandon and Amanda Laney, and Vincent Denham; and great-niece and great-nephew, Delylah and Orion Miller.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Patricia Marcukaitis; and her husband, Rick Brick.

Out of respect for everyone’s personal health and safety, there will be no visitation or services.