Rhoda Hawkins

Rhoda Lashelle Hawkins, known to friends as Lashelle and “Boss Lady,” passed away April 19, 2020, at the age of 57 years old.

She was born in Kankakee, to the union of Odis Hawkins and Beatrice Washington-Hawkins.

Rhoda attended Westview High School and Kankakee Community College, obtaining her license as a CNA in which she worked as a CNA and Med-Tech for 30 plus years.

Rhoda accepted Christ at an early age under the pastoralship of the Rev. George Washington Sr. at Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in Pembroke Township, had also attended Church of God in Christ in Kankakee, and was currently a member of Sinclair Missionary Baptist Church in Washington state, under the pastoralship of the Rev. Frankie Coleman.

She leaves to mourn: Her mother, Beatrice Hawkins, of Bremerton, Wash.; sisters, Juliette Washington-Barber, of Bainbridge Island, Wash., Carla Washington, of Bremerton, Wash., Katrina Hawkins-Cray, of Virginia Beach, Va., Claudine (Aaron Cox) Brooks-Thompson, of Bremerton, Wash., and Janelle (Melvin) Hawkins-Perry, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, Corey (Stella) Hawkins, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and “a whole lot of” nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.

Preceding her in death were her father, Odis Hawkins; sister, Linda Fay Washington; nephew, Cordaryl Brooks; aunts and uncles, Laura (Nathaniel) Love and Sara (James Sr.) Ward; aunt, Edna Stevenson; and uncles, Edward Hawkins Sr. and Fred Hawkins.

A private service will be held for immediate family at a later date at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home/Memorial Park in Bremerton, Wash.

The family of Rhoda Lashelle Hawkins would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation, the many expressions of love, condolences and kindness shown during this hour of bereavement.