Mary 'Betty' Clodi

KANKAKEE — Mary E. “Betty” Clodi, 78, of Kankakee, passed away April 6, 2020, at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 2, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Clarence and Cecilia Roy Birr.

Betty had worked at St. Martin School and St. Martin Church. She was very active at her church, including the CCW. Betty was a member of Madcaps and was active at Bishop McNamara High School when her children attended the school.

Betty enjoyed knitting, cross stitching and watching football. She was an avid Notre Dame fan.

She was a parishioner of St. John Paul II – West Campus, Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband, Wayne Clodi, of Kankakee; two sons and two daughters-in-law, David and LeAnn Clodi, of Bourbonnais, and Greg and Debbie Clodi, of Kankakee; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Debra and Victor Lynch, of Bourbonnais, and Kathryn and Bruce Kinney, of Bradley; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother and sister-in-law, Charles “Bud” and Nancy Birr, of Kankakee.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Paul Birr.

Private family services were held. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

