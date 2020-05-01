BRADLEY — It is with deep sorrow that her parents announce the death of their beloved daughter, Courtney Lynn Kidd, 38, of Bradley. She passed away peacefully, with her parents by her side, on April 24, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Courtney was a loving sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. Courtney’s smile was contagious, and she truly had a beautiful soul. She was the most faithful, pure, compassionate and loving person. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, spoiling all the very special children in her life and her loyal dog, Capone.

She loved listening to Christian music, doing crafts, painting, baking, sewing with her grandmother, and watching scary movies with her mom and best friend. Courtney was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

Her spirit was beautiful and her earthly presence in their lives will be sorely missed. Despite Courtney’s lifelong struggles with her health, she always remained faithful and continued to see the joy in each day! She was the true definition of a fighter and took pride in defying all odds. She was a hero to many and an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Courtney and her story have truly touched the lives of countless people over the years. Courtney has always kept faith at the center of her life. She was a lifelong active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Courtney enjoyed teaching the youth through the CCD program and being a youth leader, teaching the pre-schoolers during “My Time with Jesus” and was involved in various church activities throughout the years. Courtney received her college degree from Olivet Nazarene University in early childhood development. She loved her job as a pre-school teacher and later obtained her foster care license.

Courtney was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, paternal grandfather, and her selfless organ donor.

Surviving are her dedicated and loving parents, Kevin and Anne (Neal) Kidd; her “big” little brother, Nicholas Kidd; her caring sister-in-law, Kelly (Sullivan) Kidd; her niece and goddaughter, Teagan Kidd; her paternal grandmother, Donna Kidd; and her numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Courtney’s family. A donation will then be made in Courtney’s honor to the gift of life transplant house in Rochester, Minn. The family will also be establishing a scholarship fund in her name.

Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

