Corinne Tallman

KANKAKEE — Corinne F. Tallman, 90, of Kankakee, and formerly of Momence, passed away Thursday (April 23, 2020) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

She was born Feb. 4, 1930, in Wichert, the daughter of Richard and Johanna Salm Sikma. Corinne married Neal Tallman on Aug. 11, 1948, in Wichert. He preceded her in death June 10, 2018.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and William “Bill” DePatis, of Bourbonnais, and Jean and Drew Vogel, of Orange City, Iowa; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Julie Tallman, of Momence; seven grandchildren, Christy and Tim Ritter, Kimberly and Gerrit Heinstra, Brian and Melissa Tallman, Adam and Catherine Tallman, Meika Vogel, Trevor Vogel, and Tyler and Karrie Vogel; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Ronald Sikma, of Mt. Vernon, and one brother-in-law, Thomas Sippel, of Cape Coral, Fla.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Richard Sikma; and two sisters, Linda Sikma and Sally Sippel.

She was a member of the First Reformed Church of Wichert, where she had played the organ for 65 years.

Her hobbies included playing the piano and organ, playing golf, gardening and reading.

Private graveside services will be held with a memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the First Reformed Church of Wichert or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

