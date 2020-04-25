Huston 'Bill' Howard

CHERRY VALLEY — Huston Eugene “Bill” Howard, 85, of Cherry Valley, surrendered to his battle with the COVID-19 virus at his nursing home in Kankakee, on Monday (April 20, 2020).

He was born March 8, 1935, in Symsonia, Ky., the son of Charles Howard and Sarah “Pat” Howard, as the youngest of three children.

Bill married Nellie Mae Sheffer on July 29, 1958, at Black Grove Baptist Church in Clay, Ky.

He graduated from Goreville High School in 1953. After graduation, he worked in a factory in Elgin where they made toasters. He served in the U.S. Navy as a pipefitter from 1954 to 1958 and then in the reserves until his honorable discharge in 1962.

Bill earned a BS and an MS degree in industrial education from Murray State University in 1962 and 1963 respectively. They moved to Rockford, and in 1978 built their new home in Cherry Valley. Bill was an industrial arts teacher at Roosevelt Junior High School, East High School, Rockford Area Vocational Center (later named Rockford Area Career Center), and Auburn High School. While at Auburn High School he was named Vocational Teacher of the Year for District 211. He retired from teaching in 1993. Bill was a prolific and talented woodworker. He had a small antique business as a hobby where he collected, refinished and sold many antiques. Bill and Nellie enjoyed traveling throughout their lifetimes. They visited all 50 states, several Canadian Provinces, and Cancun Mexico.

Bill and Nellie valued family relationships and developed special bonds with nieces and nephews and their children. Though the extended family is spread across the United States, Bill and Nellie were always present for births, graduations, dance recitals, soccer games and school events, as they were for their own three grandchildren. Family was always part of vacations and retirement travel stops. The extended family was loved as much as the immediate family. He was known for his love, generosity and fun-loving pranks.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Debra Howard, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Wesley Howard, of Grand Rapids, Mich., Jenna Howard, of Waco, Texas, and Kendall Howard, of Bourbonnais; his sister-in-law, Helen Hill, of Morganfield, Ky.; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Guy and Lois Sheffer, of Mount Vernon, Ind.; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews and their children.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife of 53 years, Nellie; his sister and brother-in-law, Stella Marie Harris and Earl Harris, formerly of Lincoln; his sister, Evelyn Marie Howard, formerly of Goreville; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and June Cherry, formerly of Sterling; his sister-in-law, Lucy Spiceland, formerly of Muscle Shoals, Ala.; and his brother-in-law, Jackie Spiceland, formerly of Murray, Ky.

Bill had missed his wife ever since her passing in 2011 and was anxious to see her again. Due to the current public health crisis, a private service will be held for the family in Arlington Memorial Cemetery, Friday, April 24. A memorial and celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

