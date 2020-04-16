Suzanne Harwell

BOURBONNAIS — Suzanne M. “Suzy” Harwell, 55, of Bourbonnais, passed away April 1, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 27, 1965, in Harvey, a daughter of William and Joetta (Coy) Harwell.

Suzy worked in the Sears Warehouse for many years.

She loved playing games on her computer, gardening and playing with her little dog, Daisy.

Preceding her in death were her long-time companion, Pete Cotsones; her parents; two brothers; one sister; and all of her grandparents.

Surviving are her sister, Tami Harwell; nieces, JoLynn Harwell, of Bourbonnais, Katie Todd and family, of Atlanta, Ga.; as well as Pete’s daughters, Rena and Angela; an aunt, Carolyn; cousins, Lucy, Peggy and Vicki; and a long-time friend, Micky Echkhoff.

There will be a small graveside service scheduled at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.