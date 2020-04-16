BRADLEY — Diana Baker, 67, of Bradley, passed away Monday (April 13, 2020) at her home.

She was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Kankakee, the daughter of Shirley and Jackie (Quigley) Wendt.

Diana loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her fiancé, Warren Kile, of Bradley; daughter, Dawn (Pedro) Ramirez, of Bradley, and grandchildren, Juaneco (Lacie) Ramirez, of Bourbonnais, and Alyce (Matt) Metcalf, of Kankakee; son, Jason (Elena) Harris, of Bradley, and grandchild, Jayse Harris, of Bradley; great-grandchildren, Maverick Metcalf, Memphis Metcalf (on the way), Charlotte Ramirez and Brynlee Ramirez; and many animal friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and brother, Robert Wendt.

There will be private services held for the immediate family.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Kankakee County.

