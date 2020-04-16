Charles Levi

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Charles L. Levi, 87, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sunday (April 12, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hosptial in Kankakee.

He was born March 8, 1933, in Brookhaven, Miss., the son of J. Com Levi and Willie Bell Lawthorn.

Charles was a retired janitor of Lorenzo R. Smith School in Pembroke Township.

He was a resident of the Pembroke Township area for 52 years.

Charles was a deacon at Greater St. Paul Baptist Church. He was also a member of Pembroke Senior Citizens.

His hobbies included playing Bingo and traveling.

Surviving are his companion, Annie Pearl Payne, of Pembroke Township; four sons, Willie Charles Ellison, of Ohio, Ivan Lee (Sherry) Davis, of Chicago, Charles Lester Levi Jr., of Minnesota, and Thomas Levi, of Hopkins Park; eight daughters, Mae Joyce (Curtis) Smith, of Mississippi, Willie Ester Shannon, of Indianapolis, Ind., Tannie Marie (Leon) Roby, of Kankakee, Arnita Davis, of Indiana, Ora Lee Pittman, of Kentucky, Linda Fay David, of Indiana, Wanda (Carlos) Fiqueroa, of New York, and Kathy (Issac) Martin, of Mississippi; along with a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

A family hour will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park. Private burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Momence Cemetery, Momence, with the Rev. Kenneth Staples officiating.

