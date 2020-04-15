WILMINGTON — Reba J. Lund, 77, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday (April 12, 2020) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.

Born June 29, 1942, in Lake City, Tenn., Reba Jo was a daughter of Carl and Mamie (Gross) Reed.

She was raised and educated in Lake City and following her graduation from high school, relocated to Wilmington.

On Dec. 27, 1971, Reba married Gerald Lund, and together they made their home and raised their family in Wilmington.

Reba held employment with Johnson and Johnson Personal Products, from where she retired. In addition, she worked for the family business, Lund Bus Service, and following her retirement, took a position with Nelson Furniture.

Throughout the years, she enjoyed traveling with Gerald and took pleasure in both cooking and crocheting.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald; children, Stephanie (Tony) Hildy, of Morris, Brian (Jessica) Lund, of Montgomery, and Bruce Lund (Leah Greenbeck), of Joliet; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Pat Lee, of Knoxville, Tenn., Barbara Lee Viles, of Rocky Top, Tenn., and Eileen Cash, of Clinton, Tenn.; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Boyle, of Covington, Ind.

Preceding her in death were her parents; granddaughter, Raina Kennelly; three brothers, Bruce Reed, J.C. Reed and Buddy Perry; and one sister, Carlene Reed.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and Reba will be laid to rest in Lake City, Tenn., near her parents. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.

