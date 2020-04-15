JANESVILLE, WIS. — Barbara “Joan” Rogers Baron, 89, of Janesville, Wis., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Janesville, Wis.

Joan Baron was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Benton, the daughter of Ralph King Rogers and Gertrude (Byron) Rogers, and had an identical twin sister, W. Jean Rogers O’Connell.

Joan and Eldon V. Baron were married Oct. 6, 1951, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6, 2011.

She graduated from St. Patrick Grade School and St. Patrick High School in Kankakee; retired from Aqua Illinois Water Company in Kankakee; was a parishioner of Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Bourbonnais; and upon moving to Janesville, Wis., in 2013, Joan became a parishioner and choir member of St. John Vianney Catholic Parish in Janesville, Wis. She was very devoted to her family and church.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Eldon, and son, James, who both died in 2012; her identical twin sister, Jean O’Connell, formerly of Kankakee, and one niece, Kathleen Dunn, who both died in 2018.

Surviving are one daughter and one son-in-law, Debra Jean and Larry Dean Finefield, of Janesville, Wis.; two sons and two daughters-in-law, David William and Lisa Rix, of Wind Gap, Pa., and John Edward and Lori Hooten, of Plainfield; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 306 E. Marsile, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 or St. John Vianney Catholic Parish, 1245 Clark St., Janesville, WI 53545.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

