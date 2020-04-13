Betty Rennewanz

KANKAKEE — Betty J. Rennewanz, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 9, 2020) at Aperion Care Bradley.

She was born April 30, 1927, in Arcola, the daughter of Roscoe and Mable (Peeler) VanHorn.

Betty married Robert Rennewanz on Oct. 7, 1959, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death.

Betty was the former owner of Tri-K Restaurant and the Ramada Inn, in Kankakee. She also worked at the former Town & Country Restaurant for 20 years and was the bar manager for the former Kankakee V.F.W. until her retirement.

She loved bowling and watching old western movies and T.V. shows. Betty loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also took a lot of pride in the many young people who she worked with over the years who would stop in and see her to “check in” to let her know how they were doing.

Betty attended River Valley Christian Fellowship.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, David and Betty Casteel, of Bourbonnais, and Scott and Sheila Rennewanz, of Manteno; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Bonnie and Jerry Carman, of Kankakee, and Gina and Wayne DeYoung, of St. Anne; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Robert Rennewanz, she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Debra Casteel and Linda Casteel-McCarter; four grandchildren, Sherry Carman, Steven Sittig, Rebecca “Becky” Sittig-Sisk and Alexander Rennewanz; one great-grandchild, Deanna J. Carman; two brothers, William VanHorn and Jim VanHorn; two sisters, Ruth Irene Trombley (Floyd Trombley Sr.) and Doris M. Whaley; two nieces, Theresa Borah-Kipka and Jennifer Phillips; and one stepson, Mike Rennewanz.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held. A public memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to River Valley Christian Fellowship.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.