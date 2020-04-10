Patrice Barnes

KANKAKEE — Patrice R. Barnes, “Trice,” 38, was born to Ruebena Barnes-Parnell and Robert Roan at Riverside Medical Center on Feb. 4, 1982. Patrice passed away at home from complications of Huntington’s Disease on April 3, 2020.

Surviving are her sons, Kyree Ervin and K’Mari Barnes, both of Kankakee. Also surviving are her siblings, Aridiah Holloway and JaHana Conway (Quintaurus), all of Kankakee, Tikeasha Hayles (Korrey), Kemonie Roan, Jamarri Roan and Leon Pankey, and LaTanya Young (Mayne), all of Minnesota, and Robert Roan, of Georgia. Also surviving are her maternal grandfather, Rev. Louis A. Barnes; a special friend, Lanise White; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her father, Robert Roan; maternal grandmother, Juanita Barnes; her paternal grandparents, Robert Roan Sr. and Veola Roan; and her sister, Tameka Roan.

Patrice was a member of St. Anne Woods Community Chapel. Before the onset of her illness, she was employed at Shapiro Developmental Center. Patrice was full of life. She played volleyball during her school years. She loved acting and was involved with the Kankakee Valley Theatre. Patrice was talented and enjoyed expressing herself in creative ways. She wrote inspirational poetry, loved to dance, and created her own original raps and songs. Patrice’s laugh was infectious and she brought joy to others with her funny jokes and great sense of humor. She loved spending time with her family.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the following for caring for their beloved Patrice: The nurses and CNA’s at Hospice of Kankakee Valley, Dr. Shams, and a special caregiver, Elaine Riley-Jackson.

Cremation rites have been accorded at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

