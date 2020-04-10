BOCA RATON, FLA. — Ann Rogers, 82, of Boca Raton, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away April 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 25, 1937, in Manchester, England, the daughter of Francis and Edna (Smith) Begler. Ann married Llewellyn “Lew” Rogers on Dec. 29, 1956. He preceded her in death Aug. 18, 2015.

Ann was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Andy and Heather Rogers, of Kankakee, and Brian and Peggy Rogers, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Cindy Rogers, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Linda Auberry, of Bourbonnais; eight grandchildren, Brooke Rogers, Abigail (Pat) Kenny, Elizabeth Rogers, Ellen Rogers, and Kathryn Rogers, Emily Auberry, Hannah Auberry, and Allison Auberry; two great-grandchildren, Oliver Zhe and Caroline Kenny; one brother-in-law, William Guile; and three nephews, Alan Guile, Eric Guile and Brad Guile.

In addition to her husband, Lew Rogers, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Betty Guile.

Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

