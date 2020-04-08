Billy Tucker

KANKAKEE — Billy E. Tucker, 58, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 3, 2020) at his home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 10, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Private funeral services will follow. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Billy E. Tucker was born Oct. 31, 1961, in Kankakee, the son of L.A. and Curlie Wilson Tucker. He was baptized at Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church in 1993 by the Rev. Kenneth McEastland.

He graduated from Eastridge High School in 1980 and served our country in the U.S. Marines.

Billy was employed by The Daily Journal in Kankakee for 15 years, and by Baker and Taylor in Momence.

He coached the Eastside Bulldogs for 15 years. His other sports interests were track and field, football and baseball.

Billy had a loving and caring heart and enjoyed being the life of everyone’s party.

He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Bryson Tucker, of Kankakee; two children who he helped raise, Dennarius Fisher and Carlesha Springer, both of Kankakee; a goddaughter, Tajai Martin, of Kankakee; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Ella and Franklin Richardson, of Columbus, Miss., Nena Yarborough, Pernola Tucker and Dorothy Rutledge, all of Kankakee; two brothers, Carl Tucker, of Kankakee, and Wayne Henry, of Minnesota; two aunts, Ida Burney, of Bunker Hill, Ind., and LeAnna Wilson, of Kankakee; uncles, Pearlie Wilson, Frank Tucker and Walter Sykes, all of Kankakee, and Johnnie Wilson, of Kokomo, Ind.; nieces, Terrica Lee, of Columbus, Ohio, Catrice and Tim Jones, of Chicago, Debbie and Tom Ivy, Shainia and Shaitia Wells, Sharon Surell and Dorian Jennings, all of Kankakee, Tyesha and Michael Jordan, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Pernola and Ernie Barnes, of Mesa, Ariz.; nephews, Eddie Louis Tucker Jr., of Wisconsin, Maurice Tucker, Scotty Willis and Naigee Bailey, all of Kankakee, Wayne Wells, of Atlanta, Ga., Franklin Jr. (Shell) Richardson, Michael (Shondalyn) Richardson and Christopher (Clarisse) Richardson, all of Columbus, Miss.; special friends, Vincent Martin, Gail Lawrence and Mario Thomas, all of Kankakee; cousin, Jeffrey Sykes, of Bloomington; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; maternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Annette Wilson; paternal grandparents, Louis and Emma Tucker; three brothers, Eddie L. Tucker, Leon Tucker and Andrew Harris; a nephew, Eddie Tavares Willis-Tucker; aunts, Lula Sykes, Iris Wilson, Annie Tucker and Louise Tucker; uncles, Neil Niles and W.C. Tucker; and special cousin, Mona L. McKnight.

